Police have raided the home of former Real Madrid and Germany defender Christoph Metzelder over suspicions of the spreading of child pornography.

According to the MailOnline via Bild (subscription required), prosecutors in Hamburg have confirmed that their is an ongoing investigation into a 38-year-old man believed to be former Germany defender Christoph Metzelder.

The former Borussia Dortmund, Schalke and Real Madrid star is being investigated over suspicions that he spread child pornography.

The report adds that Metzelder himself wasn’t arrested but authorities confiscated the Germany defender’s mobile phone and computer to assist with their investigations.

Metzelder was detained while taking part in a coaching course in Rhine, investigators escorted the retired retired defender back to his home before searching the property.

Italian journalist Tancredi Palmieri has cited that Bild’s report suggests that a woman believed to be Metzelder’s fiancee reported the ex-centre-back to authorities after receiving 15 images of child pornography from Metzelder through WhatsApp.

Metzelder won 47 caps for Germany during his career.