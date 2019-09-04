Paul Pogba’s brother has insisted that the Manchester United superstar ‘knows he can’t leave’ Old Trafford, the Frenchman was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Paul Pogba’s brother, Mathias, made a statement to Spanish television channel El Chiringuito regarding the superstar’s future at Manchester United.

Mathias’ comments have been translated by the Metro and the defender assures that his younger brother with ‘focus’ this season because of United’s lack of ‘great players’.

The Metro also add that the Frenchman was keen on a move to the Spanish capital but Real Madrid refused to meet United’s £150m asking price for his services.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have to deal with this intense speculation for the entirety of Pogba’s stay in Manchester, chances of the constant rumours stopping also look increasingly unlikely as the Metro report that the World Cup winner has rejected a new deal with United.

Here’s what Matias had to say:

‘Paul knows that he cannot leave Manchester United so he’s going to focus on this season, it’s not easy right now, because he has a lot of responsibility in the team.’

‘A lot of big players have left. ‘The only great player is [David] De Gea, the goalkeeper, which means he’s going to have to put a lot of effort in every game.’

This is Pogba’s third season since re-signing with the Red Devils and speculation has been intense ever since the superstar returned to England.

Is it time for United to just sell the superstar so the rest of the team can move on? These rumours don’t look they’ll stop until Pogba heads out of the exit door.