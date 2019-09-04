Former Arsenal captain Thomas Vermaelen feels that the Gunners can fare better this season compared to 2018/19.



Last season, the North London outfit came very close to qualifying for the Champions League but were unable to do so as they finished 5th in the Premier League and were runners-up in the Europa League.

The Gunners had a pretty good transfer window in which they signed Dani Ceballos, William Saliba (who will join next season), Nicolas Pepe, Kieran Tierney and David Luiz.

Arsenal are currently 5th in the Premier League with 7 points after two wins, a draw and a defeat in their first four openings.

Vermaelen who made 150 appearances for the Gunners feels that his former side has improved due to their new signings and can do better this season compared to last year. As quoted by Sky Sports, the former Arsenal skipper said: “Arsenal have improved with the players they got in the summer. I think they did a good job in the transfer market. It’s a new Arsenal but it doesn’t mean it is going to be worse than last season or difficult now.

“Of course a few players have to adapt but I think there is a good manager there (Unai Emery) who wants to play football. I expect them to do better than last year.”

The Gunners certainly have a team which is capable of finishing in the top four. Can they compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City? Certainly not but they have every chance of finishing above Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea. Arsenal put in a tough fight against Spurs in last weekend’s North London derby which ended 2-2 and they’ll surely give in strong performances in the upcoming matches.

Emery’s team play their next match against bottom-placed Watford after which they start their Europa League campaign against Eintracht Frankfurt.