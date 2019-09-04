“I see it differently”- Ex-Chelsea ace talks about leaving Stamford Bridge

AS Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko feels that joining the club from Chelsea isn’t a step backwards.

The Frenchman joined the Blues from Monaco in the summer of 2017 and made 43 appearances for the club, scoring three goals and providing as many assists. Last season, he went to AC Milan on loan and made 42 appearances for them, scoring a goal and providing an assist.

SEE MORE: “Just make him captain already” – Some Chelsea fans want to see Blues ace replace Azpilicueta as club skipper

Bakayoko returned to Chelsea and featured in the club’s pre-season matches before returning to Monaco. Despite the Ligue 1 club undergoing a period of decline, the Frenchman doesn’t feel that joining them is a step backwards.

As quoted by Goal, the 25-year-old said: “There was a good opportunity to come back here in a very good project. Lots of people will perhaps say that I am taking a step back by coming to Monaco but I see it differently.

My two experiences abroad allowed me to play a lot, contrary to what a lot of people have said. My season in Milan brought me a lot in terms of new avenues of football and professionalism. I have taken a lot of positive things away from it. The club is what is important today. I do not think about my personal ambitions.

“I want to try to perform well on the pitch to help the club reach its objectives. Les Bleus, I think about it, but it will come as and when. I come back with a new standing, I really want to bring to this group what I have learned and to try to transmit more confidence here.”

A move to Monaco will do well for Bakayoko as he certainly wouldn’t have received any game time at Chelsea given the quality of their midfield. The Frenchman might play a big role in helping the club finish much higher in Ligue 1 than they did last season.

Monaco who finished 17th in the league last season, are currently 19th in the table, having won none of their four matches so far. Les Monegasques play their next match against Marseille on the 15th at home.