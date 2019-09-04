Liverpool legend John Barnes feels that the club can win the Premier League this season after falling just short last season.

The Reds came agonisingly close to lifting the trophy in 2018/19 as they amassed 97 points and conceded only 22 goals. However, Manchester City pipped them by just one point.

This season, Jurgen Klopp’s lads have started their league campaign strongly, winning all four of their matches so far. The Reds are currently at the top of the table, two points ahead of City.

Barnes feels that the determination possessed by Liverpool can eventually help them win the Premier League this season. Speaking to Sky Sports, the former England international said: “Last season, as well as Liverpool were playing right to the end, I felt that Manchester City would win the league.

“This year I think Liverpool will win the league. They have this determination, this drive, this confidence now that they’ve won a trophy with Jurgen Klopp. What Klopp has instilled into this team is no excuses. So when teams then give themselves excuses – because players are injured or they’ve just come back late – they will drop points because they can drop points.

“Klopp won’t and he’s instilled that into the team and the fans. The players know, regardless of whether they’re playing, there are no excuses not to perform. That is Liverpool’s strength.”

The Reds have every chance of winning the Premier League this season given how they have started. However, they’ll have to make sure not to undergo any shaky run of form as we saw in early 2019 when Liverpool lost to City and were held by draws to Leicester City, West Ham, Manchester United and Everton.

After the international break, Klopp’s side resume their Premier League campaign against Newcastle United at Anfield.