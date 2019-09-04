Juventus star furious with Sarri after Champions League squad exclusion despite being told to reject transfer to PSG

A player being shocked and furious for being left out of a European squad will be familiar to Football Manager players, but it’s not something you see too much in real life. According to reports it’s happened to Emre Can and he’s absolutely furious.

The Daily Mail has reported on the situation regarding the former Liverpool player. They suggest the player was told by Sarri not to accept a move to PSG and he felt like he was part of the first team picture.

The situation changed yesterday for the German as he was phoned by Sarri to say he wouldn’t be included in the Champions League squad. The Guardian also reported on the phone call and said the German ” was furious”

He is still eligible to play in league games but it’s a massive sign that he isn’t seen as one of the more important players at Juventus.

The story goes on to suggest that the player was linked with a move to Barcelona in the Summer but Sarri has urged him to stay and fight for his place.

It leaves him in an awkward situation with the transfer window being closed, it means he will need to stay at Juve until January at least.

One positive for him could be if he does get a move in January to a Champions League club it does mean he shouldn’t be cup tied.