Liverpool fans probably can’t imagine their side without this superstar now, but fans will be surprised to learn that the club were close to signing this now Chelsea star over him.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), Champions League winners Liverpool were close to signing current Chelsea star Emerson Palmieri over Scotsman Andy Robertson in the summer of 2017.

BBC Sport revealed that Jurgen Klopp’s side signed Robertson in a deal that is worth up to £10m prior to the start of the 2017/18 season.

The energetic full-back made the switch to Merseyside after impressing with Hull who were relegated in the 2016/17 Premier League campaign.

Robertson, who is now considered as one of the best players in his position and a firm Liverpool fan favourite almost missed out on a move to Anfield, with the club also pursuing a move for then Roma and current Chelsea star Emerson.

Emerson, just like his counterpart Robertson, was very impressive during the 2016/17 season.

The Italian-Brazilian established himself as a key player for Roma during this campaign and his solid performances caught the eye of teams across Europe.

Emerson suffered an injury on the final day of the 2016/17 season and this ultimately led to Liverpool making Robertson their prime target at left-back.

Emerson recovered from his injury just before Christmas in 2017 and Chelsea came calling for the full-back’s services in the January transfer window.

The ace joined the Blues for a fee reported to be £17.6m, as per BBC Sport.