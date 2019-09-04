Man United and Real Madrid target set to sign new contract but has been promised he can leave next Summer

It’s strange to think that Bruno Fernandes is still a Sporting player considering he was heavily linked with a move all Summer. According to reports he is set to sign a new contract but it doesn’t sound like good news for any fans of the Portuguese club.

90min.com have reported that Fernandes is set to sign a new deal, but he’s also been promised that he will be allowed to leave the club next Summer. The news also seems to have been reported by Portuguese outlet Record.

There’s no clear indication if the new deal explicitly contains a release clause or if the promise of a move next year is simply a verbal agreement.

The 90min.com story sees to suggest that although he was linked with Real Madrid and Man United this Summer, it was actually Spurs who came closest to signing him. If Fernandes is available next year then he could be a great replacement for Christian Eriksen if he decides to move on.

He’s already had a good start to this season in Portugal which is vital if he wants to make a move to a huge club next Summer. It’s fairly common for a player to not get his move and then see his form tail off as it takes a while to get over the disappointment.

You can also make a good case for him moving to any of the three clubs who were linked with him.

Real Madrid need to find a potential successor for Luka Modric, Spurs may need to replace Eriksen and Man United are crying out for a creative and goal scoring presence in the midfield.

If he keeps playing and scoring then he should have his pick of clubs if he decides to move on next year.