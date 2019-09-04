Man United Summer signing miles head of Premier League players in this vital stat

Man United have had a pretty mixed start to the season, they will be furious they’ve missed out on victories against Crystal Palace, Southampton and Wolves but there have been some promising signs. One of the positives comes from the form of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Admittedly he doesn’t look very composed going forward but defensively he looks outstanding. The modern game features so many full-backs who can’t defend so he could prove to be a key player for Man United and England.

His defensive prowess has been confirmed as BT Sport revealed some stats for tackles by Premier League players. As you can see, Wan-Bissaka is miles ahead of the others:

AWB gonna AWB ? pic.twitter.com/3E354Aracq — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 4, 2019

It’s not a great surprise when you see how solid he looks when someone tries to take him on, his pace, balance and anticipation mean he will win the ball most of the time.

It’s a shame for England fans that he’s had to pull out of the England squad. The BBC reported that a back injury has forced him to miss the upcoming fixtures. Players like Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier have played right-back for England recently but look suspect defensively, so it would’ve been interesting to see how he fared.

There doesn’t seem to be any suggestion the injury will be long term so he should be back playing for his club soon.