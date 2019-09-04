Man United have reportedly agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho, as the Red Devils line-up up an offer of £100M for the player.

According to Don Balon, Sancho’s recent form this year has caught the eye of a number of clubs, with one of these seemingly being Man United, who they state Sancho has signed a contract with recently.

The report also notes that the 19-year-old wants to seal a move back to England, with there already being talk of the Red Devils making a £100M swoop for the England international in the near future.

Sancho genuinely has the potential and ability to become one of the best in the world in the near future, and paying £100M would probably be seen as a bargain in the near future should United get a deal of this ilk over the line.

The England ace’s form has seen the forward earn a call-up to the Three Lions’ first team squad in recent times, with the teenager taking this opportunity to impress fans across the globe with his displays.

Sancho has got this season off to a flyer, bagging three goals and four assists in just five assists, helping Dortmund win the German Super Cup and get off to a strong start in this year’s Bundesliga.

If this report ends up proving to be true, it’ll be interesting to see how much United are willing to offer for a player who’s definitely going to be in the reckoning for the Ballon D’Or in the near future.