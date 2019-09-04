Declan Rice has admitted that he believes he has the ability to play for Manchester United one day, words which follow reports that linked him with a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Rice has burst onto the scene for West Ham in recent seasons, with the midfielder not only solidifying his place in the Hammers’ starting XI, but in the England squad as well, during that time frame.

The 20-year-old has been impressive for the east London side since making his first team debut for the club during the 2016/17 season, with this form seeing the player linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer.

According to an article from the Sun which was published in June, United contacted the Hammers over a possible transfer switch for Rice, with Pellegrini’s side informed the Red Devils that the Englishman wasn’t for sale.

And following a report of his ilk, Rice has come out and commented on United and the possibility of playing for the Red Devils one day.

As per Football London, during an interview with FourFourTwo, Rice spoke about United, with the youngster stating “Don’t get me wrong, I think I’ve got the ability to play for a club like that. But it’s all about the timing and I don’t think the timing is right for me at all. I’ve still got so much to learn.”

Given his words here, it seems like Rice would be open to securing a move to Man United some time in the future, something that’ll surely be seen as good news from the club and their fans.

Rice is slowly establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most solid defensive midfielders, something United could probably do with given the forms of players such as Nemanja Matic and Fred.