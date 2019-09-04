Manchester United didn’t have the best of games against Southampton last weekend, as the Red Devils threw away a one-goal lead to draw with the Saints at St Mary’s.

United were looking to get back to winning ways following their defeat to Crystal Palace the weekend before, however they were denied the chance to do this after they drew 1-1 with Southampton away from home.

United weren’t entirely impressive throughout the 90 minutes against Saturday, as they dropped even more points in the Premier League despite being just four games into the new season.

And following the match, it seems like manager Solskjaer was far from impressed with his side’s performance during the game, especially if this report is anything to go off.

According to the Sun, United boss Solskjaer was fuming after his side’s 1-1 draw with the Saints, with the Norwegian even branding his players as ’embarrassing’ and ‘a joke’.

Given how they’ve started this term, it’s easy to see why Solskjaer was so angry on Saturday, as his side completely threw away the chance to secure their second win of the season.

The Red Devils had a number of good chances to take all three points home from their trip to the south coast, however they ended up squandering all of them, as they dropped points for the third game in a row.

How United fair under Solskjaer during his first full season in charge at Old Trafford is definitely going to be interesting to say the least.

But if his first few games of this season are anything to go off, it doesn’t seem like the Red Devils will be returning to the top of English football just yet.