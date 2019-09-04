Former Arsenal star Nicklas Bendtner struggled in his first training session for Danish side Copenhagen, the forward has just signed for the club on a free transfer.

BBC Sport understand that the star has joined on a deal until the end of December.

Bendtner missed some glorious opportunities during some one-on-one finishing training.

Take a look at the Dane’s finishing masterclass below:

A finishing masterclass from one of the greatest finishers of all time: Lord Bendtner ??pic.twitter.com/KllhBHEcVn — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) September 4, 2019

Nicklas Bendtner brugte første FCK-træning på at indstille sigtekornet ??? #fcklive #sldk pic.twitter.com/1uzfwQgW80 — TV 2 SPORT (@TV2SPORTdk) September 4, 2019

Bendtner was on the books at Arsenal for nine years before he left to join Bundesliga club Wolfsburg.

During his time at Arsenal, Bendtner also headed out on loan to Birmingham City, Sunderland and Italian giants Juventus.

The Dane returned to England for a short spell with Nottingham Forest which ended in early 2017.

Copenhagen fans will be scratching their heads after seeing this footage, talkSport revealed that the Danish club ran out of adult shirts due to the massive demand following the star’s signing.

Will a lot of fans regret their purchase of ‘Bendtner 32’ shirts in a couple of months?