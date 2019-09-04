Bayer Leverkusen and Germany midfielder Kai Havertz has left the door open regarding a move away from the club next summer amid reports stating a number of a Premier League clubs are interested in him.

Havertz has managed to establish himself as one of the most talented youngsters in the Bundesliga in recent times, with the 20-year-old’s displays for Bayer showing exactly why he’s being linked with some of the world’s biggest clubs.

The German international has directly contributed to 29 goals in all competitions since the start of last season, an impressive return for a midfielder.

And following this consistent form, it’s been said that a number of England’s top clubs are all in the hunt for the youngster.

As per Sport1, via the Metro, Liverpool, Arsenal, Man United and Chelsea are all interested in signing the 20-year-old, with Bayer slapping an asking price of £91M on the player’s head because of this.

And amid these reports, Havertz has come out recently and commented on his future with Bayer following the closing of the summer transfer window.

According to the Mirror, when speaking to Sky in Germany, Havertz stated “it just didn’t happen for me this year. I think there were a number of reasons why. But I’m happy to be here and stay in Leverkusen for another year. We’ll see what will happen next summer.”

Given the amount of clubs interested in Havertz, we’re sure a number of other reports linking him with a move to England are going to surface in the near future.

It certainly seems like Liverpool are going to need to pull out all the stops if they’re to beat the likes of United, Arsenal and Chelsea to the German’s signature next summer given the quality and stature of these clubs.