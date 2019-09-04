Some Chelsea fans have slammed the club’s decision to refuse to sell this underperforming star despite strong interest in the ace from a top club this summer.

According to the Athletic (subscription required), Chelsea were unwilling to consider the sale of out of favour left-back Marcos Alonso to Atletico Madrid, despite the Spanish side’s strong interest in the defender.

The report claims that the Blues weren’t keen on offloading the star as a result of the club’s current transfer ban and the fact that they recently changed managers.

Chelsea signed the Spaniard from Serie A outfit Fiorentina in the summer of 2016 for a fee reported to be £23m by the Telegraph.

The attack-minded left-back was instrumental as the Blues lifted the Premier League trophy under Antonio Conte in the 2016/17 season.

Cracks started to emerge in the full-back’s game in the following season and the star’s form has never been at a lower point than what it was under Maurizio Sarri last season.

This sparked the promotion of Emerson Palmieri as the club’s first-choice left-back, the Italian-Brazilian has kept Alonso out of the team ever since he was given a chance in the league.

Alonso has made just one appearance off the bench for Frank Lampard’s side this season.

Emerson is a more modern full-back, Alonso is undoubtedly ferocious going forward – but his lack of pace and tendency to look out of depth in defence make him a liability.

Here’s how Chelsea fans reacted to the news:

Of course we did. We sell good players and keep deadwood around, it’s a Chelsea thing. — X ? (@CFCShooter) September 4, 2019

And also the transfer ban is a legit reason. He’s better than no other left back at all. — David Paul Clark (@paulo_ofisyel) September 4, 2019

what a joke — Momentous (@SahYamen) September 4, 2019

Maybe one of the worst boards. — Corey (@MountdinhoCFC) September 4, 2019

Think we need him in the Squad at the moment — MrGingembre (@MrGingembre) September 4, 2019

Why Lord why — Siddanth (@ASiddanth) September 4, 2019

He is needed this season whether you like him or not, people moan about too many sold and loaned because of transfer ban then moan because Alonso and Willian stayed. Just the same as people moaning about kids playing then want unproven James in starting 11. Make your minds up!! — Stephanie Sasmaz (@stephjayne86) September 4, 2019

Till end of the season, when he will have to leave — Ekene (@dat_little_f) September 4, 2019

Don’t get me wrong, i want this guy out but we can’t let him go last summer. Next summer though, we should sell him. I don’t care. — V (@BlueTomorrowCFC) September 4, 2019

Yes we couldn’t have replaced him but with atletico buying Lodi who’s going to want alonso now we’re stuck with him — Mat (@mat_ellis) September 4, 2019

this board wil never learn — Ashu Kashyap (@Ashukas19936655) September 4, 2019

WHYUYUYUYUYUYUYY

SELL HIM

HES CRAP — Tammy Whammy (@TA9RT) September 4, 2019

Braindead board — Eden Iskandar???? (@MuhamadIsqandar) September 4, 2019

Whilst some fans aren’t happy that Alonso is still at the club, it was really the only viable option considering the side’s transfer ban.

If he was sold, an injury to Emerson would leave the Blues with a serious problem at left-back. Alonso has more than enough in his locker to deliver solid performances on a backup basis in less important fixtures.