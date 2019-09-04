Neymar failed to secure a move back to Barcelona from PSG this summer, as the Brazilian forward remained with the French giants beyond Monday’s transfer deadline.

According to the Express, the 27-year-old was eager to seal a move to the Nou Camp before this week’s deadline, which comes after the winger was being heavily linked with the switch.

As per the Daily Mail, Barcelona themselves were interested in sealing a return to Catalonia for the Brazil international, however unfortunately, a move never materialised, a situation that would’ve surely disappointed both parties.

And now, it seems like the club’s talisman Messi was so keen to see Neymar return that he even got involved himself.

As per by the same report from the Daily Mail, Messi sent his former teammate a number of text messages to try and convince the player to force through a move back to La Liga.

Despite this encouragement from Messi, Neymar failed to seal his desired move back to the Blaugrana before the transfer deadline earlier this week.

Now, it seems like the former Barca man is going to have to stick it out at PSG until January at the earliest, as he surely looks to get himself back fit over the next few weeks to help the French giants retain their Ligue 1 title this term.

It’ll be interesting to see how Neymar is treated by the PSG faithful once he returns to first team actions for the French outfit in the coming weeks considering all the reports and rumours that were circulating in regards to his future this summer.