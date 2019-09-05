AC Milan have reportedly not yet dropped their interest in Gremio forward Everton Soares and could try to sign him next year to bolster their attack.

The 23-year-old has emerged as one of the top players in Brazil in recent years, as he’s bagged 44 goals for his club in the last three campaigns.

Coupled with three goals in 12 caps for Brazil, there is little doubt that his game is going from strength to strength while he also has a creative streak to provide for others too.

As noted by Calciomercato, that form was enough to attract the attention of Milan this past summer transfer window, but ultimately a move failed to materialise as it remained complicated with a €40m price-tag from Gremio coupled with talks needed with third parties.

Despite that, it’s added that the Rossoneri intend on maintaining their interest in Everton and will consider him again next year. While it’s suggested that the summer is a more realistic time for a swoop, they could accelerate their plans to move in January if they are in need of a more immediate boost.

Time will tell if that’s a realistic plan or not as Milan could face increased competition if the Brazilian star continues to impress in the meantime, while much will depend on how Marco Giampaolo’s summer signings settle and influence their results in the coming months.

Ante Rebic was signed on a loan deal from Eintracht Frankfurt on deadline day, and so adding the Croatian international to the likes of Krzysztof Piatek, Suso, Rafael Leao and Samu Castielljo, the Milan boss will hope that he has more than enough quality and depth to score plenty of goals without a need to rush a move for Everton.