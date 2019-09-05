Video: Arsenal star Dani Ceballos crafts Spain goal with masterful defence-splitting pass

Arsenal fans will absolutely love this piece of play by Dani Ceballos as he gets a run out for Spain during the international break.

Watch below as the on-loan Real Madrid midfielder plays a beautiful defence-splitting through-ball into the path of Jordi Alba, who then has the simple task of crossing for a tap-in for Paco Alcacer.

OJO al pase de Ceballos a Jordi Alba… #CRACK??pic.twitter.com/OVHCdNGblf — CRACKS (@cracks_oficial) September 5, 2019

Ceballos won’t get credited with an assist for this goal, but his part in the build-up shows what a superb talent he is.

The Spaniard has already shown some moments of real quality in an Arsenal shirt and fans will now be hoping for more when the international break is over.