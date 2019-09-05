Manchester United were reportedly among the clubs eager to seal the transfer of Bobby Duncan as it became clear he would be leaving Liverpool.

The 18-year-old forward recently left Anfield for a move to Serie A side Fiorentina, which he officially announced on his Twitter page earlier this week, as seen below.

It seems, however, that Duncan snubbed a surprise offer to join Liverpool’s bitter rivals Manchester United, according to an agent involved in his move to Italy.

Over the line! Really happy to sign for @ACFFiorentina, and even more excited to get started! Can't wait to play in front of all the fans and experience the Italian culture. Thanks to all the fans for the messages!! ? #ForzaViola pic.twitter.com/4EeiHUCBxa — Bobby Duncan (@bobbyduncan999) September 3, 2019

‘It all started in April. (Duncan’s agent) Saif (Rubie) contacted me and we set to work to find new accommodation for Bobby,’ Vincenzo Morabito told the Daily Mail.

‘The boy did not want to betray Liverpool and said no to United who insisted so much with him.’

United could no doubt have done with strengthening up front after losing Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer, with doubts remaining over current forward players like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial after an unconvincing start to the season.

Duncan also clearly fits the bill for MUFC in terms of being a talented young British player, similar to their summer signings Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

Still, it is little surprise Duncan perhaps didn’t fancy ruining his reputation with Reds fans forever by accepting a controversial transfer to Old Trafford.