Cafu’s eldest son Danilo tragically passes away after suffering heart attack

The eldest son of Brazilian football legend Cafu has died after reportedly suffering a heart attack while playing football in Sao Paolo.

As noted by Sky Sports, it’s been claimed by Brazilian media that Danilo Feliciano de Moraes experienced chest pains while playing with friends in the city.

Further, he was rushed to hospital for treatment but later died as tributes and heartfelt condolences have since poured in from Cafu’s former clubs and teammates around the world.

It will undoubtedly be a difficult time for the legendary figure and his family after such a tragic loss, but they will perhaps take strength and comfort from the response that the sad news has received with plenty of support being offered by countless individuals and clubs.

Our @officialcafu has lost his son, Danilo. It's with a sad heart that we offer our deepest condolences to his family at this saddest of times ? Marcos, in questo momento di profonda tristezza ogni rossonero è con te e la tua famiglia. Il nostro abbraccio va a voi ? — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 5, 2019

El Real Madrid C. F. expresses its deep regret at the passing of Danilo, the son of Brazilian football legend @officialcafu. The club wishes to convey its condolences to Cafú and his family and shares in his grief in these difficult moments. — Real Madrid C.F. ???? (@realmadriden) September 5, 2019