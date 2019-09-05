Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has revealed that an MLS switch could be on the cards when he calls time on his spell with the Blues.

The 32-year-old has been at Stamford Bridge since 2017 after a successful stint with rivals Arsenal, and has gone on to score 19 goals in 67 appearances.

SEE MORE: ‘No fears over departure’ – Journalist offers insight into Chelsea ace’s contract situation

However, it hasn’t been easy for the Frenchman as he has often found himself as a back-up option under the likes of Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri and now Frank Lampard.

While it appears as though he has fallen behind Tammy Abraham in the current pecking order, Giroud has been speaking about his preference for when his time at Chelsea comes to an end.

“MLS, for my family, my kids who speak English… it’s interesting,” he told RMC. “In a year? In two years? I don’t know when.

“But of course after that I’ll be open to a final challenge.”

Time will tell if the attacking stalwart has to accelerate his plans if he does find opportunities hard to come by at Chelsea, as ultimately he won’t want to be relegated to a bench role at this stage of his career for too long.

Nevertheless, with Abraham in good form and seemingly with the full backing of Lampard to prove himself at Chelsea after a successful loan spell at Aston Villa last season, Giroud may well have a fight on his hands for playing time before he takes an MLS move seriously in the coming years.

He may well have a decision to make at the end of this season though unless Chelsea agree new terms with him, as his current contract expires next summer.