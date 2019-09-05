Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater is reportedly facing around six weeks out after being hit by a mystery injury.

The 29-year-old is currently on loan at Burnley and the club have not released detailed information on what has happened to the player to keep him out for so long.

The only thing we know about Drinkwater’s injury at the moment is that it occurred away from the training ground, according to a report from the Sun.

It remains to be seen if more information on the England international’s situation can emerge soon, but Chelsea fans will probably want to know precisely what’s going on with their player.

Of course, Drinkwater hasn’t featured much for Chelsea for a long time now, but the former Leicester City man has previously shown himself to be a useful player and one who could make an impact at Burnley this season.

And while he may be unable to do enough at Turf Moor to work his way back into the CFC side any time soon, it could at least do something to put him in the shop window.