Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri continued his fine recent form with a quality assist for Italy against Armenia this evening.

Watch below as the Blues ace shows great skill to beat his defender before whipping in a perfect cross to set up a simple finish for striker Andrea Belotti.

Emerson. Absolute boss this season. pic.twitter.com/GLD1ZjOB0v — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) September 5, 2019

Emerson wasn’t always first choice at Chelsea, but now seems ahead of Marcos Alonso in the pecking order, and deservedly so.

CFC fans will no doubt be glad to see him continue to look confident and effective in the opposition half on international duty tonight.