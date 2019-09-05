Confirmed: Chelsea announce star has agreed permanent transfer away

Chelsea defender Michael Hector has been confirmed as agreeing a permanent transfer to Fulham which will go through in January.

The club have announced on their official site that Hector is leaving Stamford Bridge, and will now be training with Fulham until his transfer can be officially registered once the winter window opens.

The 27-year-old centre-back has had a quite extraordinary career spent almost entirely out on loan, both during his time at Chelsea and at previous club Reading.

Hector has had no less than fifteen separate loan spells at both clubs, and has not made a single appearance for Chelsea since joining the west Londoners back in the 2015/16 season.

While a CFC player, the Jamaica international has been loaned back to old club Reading, as well as to Eintracht Frankfurt, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Hector will now surely hope for a little more stability at Fulham as he enters the next step in his career.