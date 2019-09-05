Man Utd reportedly have an ongoing injury concern as Aaron Wan-Bissaka is being tipped to manage a back injury and play on.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 21-year-old was forced to withdraw from the England squad this week due to the problem, which in itself would have been a blow for him.

SEE MORE: ‘He knows he can’t leave’ – Paul Pogba’s brother gives update on star’s future after failed Real Madrid move

In contrast, United would have been pleased with that decision as it gives them a chance to get their summer signing back to the club’s medical staff to continue treatment and avoids the possibility of aggravating the issue further while on international duty.

Nevertheless, according to The Telegraph, there isn’t going to be a quick fix to the back injury, as it’s suggested that Wan-Bissaka and Man Utd will have to manage the problem moving forward.

It’s added that the medical staff will keep a close eye on him this week and make a decision as to whether or not he can face Leicester City on September 14, but it’s emphasised that while he will likely be able to feature for the Red Devils, he’ll need to manage the injury between games.

That’s not an ideal situation for all concerned, as Wan-Bissaka will be desperate to play without any niggles that could influence his performances, while United can’t afford to lose him given how well he has settled in and performed thus far after his move from Crystal Palace this summer.

In turn, it remains to be seen if that’s the strategy that they adopt with regards to his recovery, but if the back problem begins to trouble him significantly, Man Utd may well have to look at other options to help the youngster overcome it for the long term.