Juventus will reportedly look to sell both Mario Mandzukic and Emre Can in the January transfer window in a bid to trim Maurizio Sarri’s squad.

The Bianconeri were busy over the summer transfer window, with the midfield seeing major reinforcements arrive in particular with the signings of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey on free transfers.

That would have been a concern for the others in the squad in terms of where they sat in the pecking order, especially with a new coach coming in as Maurizio Sarri replaced Massimiliano Allegri.

As reported by Goal Italy, Emre Can could now be on his way out of the exit door after he wasn’t included in Juve’s Champions League squad, a decision which led to a disappointed and frustrated reaction from the German international who claimed he was told he would be included.

If true, Juve have handled the situation very poorly as they have broken a promise and denied him a possible exit this summer, and so it would be no surprise if the two parties reached an agreement for him to be sold in the January transfer window to offer a resolution to the problem as soon as possible.

The report notes that Mandzukic could also be on his way out of the club as he was also snubbed when the squad was announced.

The Croatian stalwart has been a key figure for Juventus over the years, and he could still perhaps offer an important option for Sarri to help him rotate and rest others while also offering a different dynamic in the final third in domestic games.

Nevertheless, the report above would suggest that a departure is still an option and so the duo could be on the move in the New Year as they seemingly don’t have a prominent role to play in Sarri’s plans moving forward.