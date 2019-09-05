Contract talks held: Man Utd trying again for Christian Eriksen transfer with key boost

Manchester United are reportedly set to try again for the transfer of Tottenham star Christian Eriksen this January after failing to land him in the summer.

The Denmark international remains in a precarious situation at Spurs, with his contract with the north London club due to expire at the end of the season.

This leaves Eriksen free to negotiate with foreign clubs from January onwards, and United also want to be in the running for his signature this winter.

Reports claim the Red Devils reached contract talks with Eriksen in the summer and believe they could get closer to signing him in January when Tottenham will inevitably have to accept a lower price or risk losing him for free in a few months.

It remains to be seen, however, if the 27-year-old would still rather move to Spain, having been linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona in recent times.

Neither of those clubs took the opportunity to sign him in the summer, though, so United surely still have a chance of snapping him up in January.

If they succeed in doing so, Eriksen could be a superb addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad after his fine performances down the years with Tottenham.