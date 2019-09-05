Chris Sutton feels that Manchester City will once again win the Premier League title ahead of Liverpool with Arsenal and Tottenham completing the top four.

The Reds have started the league brilliantly, winning all of their four matches so far. They are currently at the top of the table with Manchester City just two points behind. Pep Guardiola’s side are unbeaten in the league so far but they drew their match against Spurs.

SEE MORE: Pep Guardiola tipped to address crucial Man City issue in January after key blow

Despite being 2nd currently, Sutton who won the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers, feels that the reigning champions can win the title this season as well. Speaking to the Daily Mail, the former England international said: “I’m still backing City for the title, followed by Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal. United haven’t got the players to get there. I can’t believe they let Alexis Sanchez go. They had already sold Romelu Lukaku and signed no replacement, so they were already light up front.

“I fear Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has cut his nose off to spite his face. He’s now relying on Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, maybe even 17-year-old Mason Greenwood to do a job up front. As for Chelsea , with their lack of signings and no Eden Hazard, the top four is beyond them.”

Sutton’s predicted top four is very much possible. There’s almost 100% chance of Liverpool and Manchester City being in the top two. Both sides are very strong and we could see another exciting title race. However, Jurgen Klopp’s lads seem in very good touch at the moment and have a fair chance of beating City to the title. That said, it wouldn’t be surprising if Guardiola’s side won it.

Arsenal seem strong although they’ll have to do much better in defence. Their attack which has the likes of Aubameyang, Lacazette and Pepe are very lethal and should take them to the top four. Spurs have looked shaky so far but they have the kind of team capable of at least sealing a Champions League berth.

Manchester United haven’t had the best of starts but they have a decent defence, a world-class goalkeeper, Paul Pogba in midfield and some really talented attackers. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are two very fine players and Daniel James is turning out to be a pretty exciting young prospect. Provided the Red Devils players maintain consistency, they could also finish in the top four.

Chelsea have struggled under Frank Lampard so far but they have their fair share of world-class players. With Tammy Abraham in good form, the Blues need to concede less and they could also challenge for the top four. Even the likes of Everton and Wolves have a good bunch of players who could give the big guns a run for their money.