Manchester United legend Denis Irwin feels that Paul Pogba can be a crucial player for the Red Devils.

The Frenchman has stayed at Old Trafford despite being linked to a move Real Madrid. Diario Gol reported recently that Los Blancos were eyeing Pogba and his France teammate Kylian Mbappe with the former costing €120 million.

Nevertheless, the French international has stayed in Manchester and will hope to help his club perform strongly this season. The Red Devils started their Premier League campaign strongly by thrashing Chelsea 4-0. However, the following matches has seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team draw 1-1 against Wolves and Southampton while losing 1-2 to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Irwin feels that Pogba is a very important player for Manchester United. As quoted by Goal.com, the Irishman said: “There’s not too many players of Paul’s quality. He’s got plenty of players in front of him who have got great pace and I think he’s got the understanding of being able to pick a great pass.

“We need consistency out of him sometimes but going forward now and particularly where we’ve started dominating games he’s going to be a big, big player for us. I think every team needs a risk taker but I look at him and think he’s the one that can unlock doors. We’ve created enough chances to win games so he’s going to be vitally important for us.”

There’s no doubt that Pogba is currently Manchester United’s talisman and a lot will be expected from him if they are to have a successful 2019/20 season. The midfielder has pulled out of France’s squad for their Euro qualifiers against Albania and Andorra owing to an ankle injury he sustained in the Southampton encounter.

He should be fit enough to feature in the Red Devils’ next fixture against Leicester City on the 14th after which they play their Europa League opener against Astana.