Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans has revealed why he opted for a move to the King Power Stadium amid reported interest from Manchester United.

The Belgian spent the second half of last season on loan with the Foxes from AS Monaco and impressed in the Premier League, contributing three goals and four assists in 13 appearances.

The 22-year-old earned attention from a number of top clubs with his performances, including Man United, who according to Goal, considered launching a bid for the playmaker earlier this summer.

The report states that Tielemans ended up joining Leicester permanently for £40 million, ignoring links with the Red Devils to continue his development at the King Power.

As per Goal, the former Monaco star has explained that decision ahead of Euro 2020 qualifying duty for Belgium, stating: “During the transfer window, I was happy with the interest of certain big clubs.

“I needed to make a choice for my young career and I think it was the right one. To arrive off the back of a €45m transfer doesn’t change anything.

“They already knew me at Leicester. My loan spell went very well. I wanted to continue playing for this club.”

United brought in Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James during the summer window, the latter of whom ended up being the club’s only new recruit in midfield.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have started the 2019-20 campaign with just one win from matches, with a lack of depth across the middle of the park obvious during a home defeat against Crystal Palace on August 24.

Tielemans would have been a great addition to the Red Devils’ ranks, but Leicester were lucky enough to acquire his services ahead of them and are already reaping the benefits.

If he continues to impress over the next few months, United could be tempted to rekindle their interest, but his value is likely to soar as he matures and develops his all-around game.