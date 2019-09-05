‘I’m sure there’ll be plenty more turbulence’ – Bale admits he’s ‘not happy’ at Real Madrid after summer of transfer speculation

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has confessed he is still unsettled at Santiago Bernabeu, despite a strong start to the 2019-20 season.

The Welshman’s future in the Spanish capital was the subject of much speculation over the summer, with Zinedine Zidane publicly stating that he was not in his plans ahead of the new campaign.

The Madrid boss eventually performed a u-turn on Bale’s position at the club, after his proposed move to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning fell through, but tensions between the two men remain.

The 30-year-old is contracted to remain with the Blancos until 2022 and he has contributed two goals and an assist to the team’s cause in their first three outings of the season.

However, Bale has admitted that he’s “not happy” in Madrid after a summer of intense transfer speculation which he has found “difficult” to deal with.

The Wales international told Sky Sports on Thursday: “I understand I was made more of a scapegoat than most, I take it with a pinch of salt even though maybe it’s not all fully fair.

“Towards the end of last season was difficult, there is no denying that, not just for me but for the team.

“I wouldn’t say I’m playing happy but I’m playing, when I am playing I am professional and I am always giving all I can, whether that be for club or country.

“I’m sure there’ll be plenty more turbulence, to be honest. I suppose it is something you will have to speak to Real Madrid about and it’s between me and them, and we will have to come to some sort of conclusion.”

Speaking ahead of Wales’ Euro 2020 Qualifier against Azerbaijan tomorrow night, Bale went on to express how pleased he has been with his start to the season, insisting his situation at the Bernabeu will improve with “time”.

As per Sky Sports, he added: “Coming back to pre-season I just kept my head down and I know there was a lot of talk, with people saying the good, bad, or whatever they wanted.

“It wasn’t the worst time of my career, it has been not ideal but I know how to deal with it and it’s about keeping your head down.

“You get rewarded with the work you put in and I’ve started the season well and did a good pre-season even if that hasn’t been the case with the number of games.

“Things in football can turn quickly and it is just a matter of time.”