Jamie Carragher defends Michael Owen over criticism from some Liverpool fans

Jamie Carragher has offered his support to Michael Owen over his former teammate receiving criticism from some Liverpool fans over the years.

The 39-year-old has made plenty of headlines this week as excerpts from his new book have been published by various papers.

From the decision to leave Liverpool to then joining rivals Manchester United later in his career, Owen has received stick from the Reds faithful over the years over some of the decisions he made.

However, Carragher has attempted to cool that animosity by insisting that what Owen achieved with the Merseyside giants shouldn’t be forgotten either and believes that some fans have crossed the line with their criticism.

“There’s no doubt, in speaking to Michael, he’s been desperate to do this book and get a lot off his chest for a while,” he is quoted as saying by The Mirror. “That is mainly down to his decision to leave Liverpool and, years later, join Manchester United.

“I must say I think some of the stick from Liverpool fans is bang out of order considering what he did for the club and the reaction other players get who did nothing for Liverpool. It hurts Michael and his family, but hopefully this book will let people know the real story and why he came to these decisions.”

Owen scored 158 goals in 297 appearances for Liverpool between 1996 and 2004, winning an FA Cup, two League Cups, the UEFA Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

In turn, he certainly played his part in helping them to a successful period, and although he may have made some decisions following his exit which didn’t go down well with some sections of the Anfield faithful, it’s fair to say that he did enough as a Liverpool player to perhaps earn their respect regardless if they choose to acknowledge that more so.