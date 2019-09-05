Menu

Video: N’Golo Kante’s reaction as Liverpool fan pleads Chelsea star to seal Reds transfer at a wedding

This Liverpool fan tried his luck to lure Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante to Anfield as the France international made an appearance at a wedding.

Watch Kante’s reaction below as he breaks out into a big smile but shakes his head at the offer, showing himself to be a class act who’s comfortable being out in the real world with fans.

Kante has long shown himself to be a great character as well as a world class footballer, and one can imagine he’d also be a great fit at Liverpool.

That perhaps seems unlikely, however, with the former Leicester City man one of Chelsea’s most important players and not one they could afford to lose to a rival right now.

