Video: Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa makes brilliant match-winning save late on in Spain vs Romania clash

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was the hero for Spain with this tremendous late save against Romania on Thursday evening.

Watch below as the Blues shot-stopper reacted quickly to a powerful, low header at goal, keeping it out with his foot.

Unbelievable save from Kepa to win the game for Spain ???pic.twitter.com/qPh2O9TQLQ — DonkeysOut (@CarvalhoJTElite) September 5, 2019

And that is why Kepa was selected ahead of David de Gea for Spain ??pic.twitter.com/yjv0FKeTJg — GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) September 5, 2019

Kepa didn’t perhaps make the most convincing start to his Stamford Bridge career last season, particularly as he became infamous for his Carabao Cup final antics, when he refused to be substituted off in extra time.

Still, he’s shown with this superb stop just how talented a ‘keeper he is and how important he can become for Chelsea.