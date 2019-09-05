Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a bid of around £89.5million to clinch the January transfer of Napoli defender and Manchester United target Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal international is one of the best players in the world in his position and would no doubt be a quality signing to strengthen this Madrid side, who could do with a long-term successor to Sergio Ramos.

According to a recent report from Corriere dello Sport, as translated by the Sun, Manchester United made a late bid for Koulibaly in the summer, but failed to strike a deal with Napoli.

Don Balon now claim Real could try a January move, with club president Florentino Perez supposedly promising manager Zinedine Zidane that he’d prepare an offer of around £89.5m.

This would no doubt be a blow for Man Utd, who, despite the signing of Harry Maguire this summer, still look in need of strengthening at the back, and indeed in most areas of their squad.

Maguire perhaps hasn’t made the most convincing start at Old Trafford, while other options like Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones also look unconvincing, while Eric Bailly has a poor injury record.

Koulibaly would no doubt be an important signing for United or Madrid, or most top clubs in Europe right now.