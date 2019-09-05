Lionel Messi has requested stunning transfer clause in Barcelona contract

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has reportedly had a stunning clause placed into his contract with the club on his request.

According to revelations made by Cadena Ser, the Argentina international has the freedom to leave Barcelona for any club of his choosing on a free transfer any summer, as long as he informs them of his decision before May of that year.

So far, Messi has not exercised this option, but it will surely have many top clubs around the world on alert for any potential deal in the future.

It is not clear what will lie in store next for Messi, who has been a one-club man in his career so far.

The 32-year-old is one of the greatest footballers of all time, having had a sensational career at Barca, whose first-team he broke into back in the 2004/05 campaign.

Since then, Messi has scored over 600 goals for the Catalan giants, and will be a huge loss for them whenever he does decide to leave or retire from playing.

It’s quite something that Barcelona have agreed to put themselves in a situation whereby they could lose their best player on a free to any club, which sounds incredibly risky.

That said, given Messi’s outstanding service for all these years, he’s perhaps earned that right.