Liverpool are reportedly scouting 22-year-old Villarreal and Nigeria winger Samuel Chukwueze.

The 20-year-old impressed for the La Liga side last season, scoring 8 goals and providing 3 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions. Chukwueze’s performances earned him a place in Nigeria’s squad for the AFCON this summer. He featured in 6 of Nigeria’s games as the Super Eagles finished third in the competition. The -year-old scored in their 2-1 win over South Africa in the quarter-final.

According to Metro, Liverpool are scouting Chukwueze who has featured in all of Villarreal’s matches this season so far, scoring in their La Liga opener against Granada.

Chukwueze is among the most talented youngsters in La Liga and there’s no doubt that he will attract the interest of other European clubs. As far as Liverpool is concerned, the Nigerian international will certainly not be in the playing XI due to the presence of Mohamed Salah who plays in the same position he does.

However, the Reds will certainly have a suitable backup option in Chukwueze provided they sign him.