Liverpool will reportedly keep a good eye on RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner who recently signed a new contract with the club.

Werner has netted 66 goals in 118 appearances for Leipzig ever since joining them from Stuttgart in 2016. Last season, the 23-year-old netted 19 goals and provided 10 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions. He has established himself as among the best strikers in Europe through his performances for Die Roten Bullen.

SEE MORE: Why Jose Mourinho told Man Utd hierarchy not to enter bidding war for Van Dijk in January 2018

He recently signed a new contract with the Bundesliga club that extended his stay till 2023. Nevertheless, Liverpool will monitor him carefully according to Football Insider.

Liverpool have a very strong attack which has the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, not to forget they also have Divock Orgi and Xherdan Shaqiri. Hence, it’ll be very hard for Werner to find a place in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI provided he signs for the Reds. However, should any of Liverpool’s attackers leave next summer, he’ll certainly be a solid addition to the squad.

Given how the 23-year-old has been scoring, he will be a very good addition to any club in the world. Werner’s already scored 5 goals in 4 appearances for Leipzig this season so far and there’s no doubt he’ll score more as the season progresses.

The German international has joined his national team for their Euro qualifiers against Netherlands and Northern Ireland.