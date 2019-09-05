Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has created more chances so far this season than Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

This is quite extraordinary from someone who is primarily meant to be a defender, even if Jurgen Klopp’s side do play a very attack-minded system with emphasis on their full-backs providing the width in his team.

It’s also quite an achievement from a young player like Alexander-Arnold, who is still only 20 years of age and relatively inexperienced at the highest level despite his superb rise in recent years.

According to the data collected in this piece by the Daily Mirror, the Reds starlet has created 14 opportunities for his team-mates so far this season, second only to Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne – again a more out-and-out attacking player – who is on 16.

Man Utd star Pogba, meanwhile, the club’s most expensive ever signing and someone talked up as one of the finest attacking midfielders in the world, is behind both on just 11 so far this term.

While some would argue this is due to Pogba being part of a generally less in-form Red Devils side, it’s also fair to say he could step up more to add some much-needed spark to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.