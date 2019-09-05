Manchester United continue to be linked with potential transfer moves for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff and West Ham defender Issa Diop.

A piece in the Manchester Evening News details the Red Devils’ transfer options, and explains that the £50million-rated Longstaff remains wanted by the club ahead of January.

This makes sense given Man Utd’s lack of options in midfield, with Nemanja Matic struggling for playing time after a poor pre-season, while Ander Herrera left in the summer without a replacement coming in.

Elsewhere, the MEN report on West Ham centre-back Diop being a rumoured option for United, and he has previously been linked with the club before by the Telegraph.

Diop looks an exciting young talent who could strengthen MUFC’s defence, though he won’t come cheap as Foot Mercato have previously claimed West Ham want as much as £65m for him.

If United could somehow get both players in in the near future, it could go a long way towards improving things for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has endured a tough start to the season after arguably not strengthening enough in the summer.