Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly has faith in misfiring forward Marcus Rashford despite a rotten patch of form.

The England international has scored just twice in his last 12 appearances for the Red Devils – a truly awful record for a key attacking player, even if he hasn’t always been used as a central striker.

Still, according to the Metro, Solskjaer is confident Rashford can adjust his playing style to fit United’s needs up front, with the Norwegian tactician aware that he’s spent much of his career so far playing either out wide or as more of a number ten.

Man Utd fans will no doubt be hoping Rashford can learn fast, with the 21-year-old now under pressure to become one of the team’s main goal-scorers alongside Anthony Martial, following the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan in the summer, with no replacement brought in before the transfer deadline.

The Metro also state Solskjaer has decided to keep Rashford on penalty duty despite his recent struggles and penalty miss in the home defeat to Crystal Palace.