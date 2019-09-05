Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier has explained why he ended up staying at the club this summer despite some offers to seal a transfer elsewhere.

The Belgium international was notably linked with both Arsenal and Manchester United a couple of months back by DH Net, though he ended up failing to get a move to the Premier League.

Man Utd ended up signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka to fill that position, while the Gunners focused on other areas, with Hector Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland-Niles already decent options in that area of the pitch.

Meunier did not name those clubs specifically when admitting he could have left PSG, but explained that none of the interest he received led to anything that suited him or his club.

“It was an intense period, with a lot of interest and discussion,” he told RTBF.

“I could have left but it was not done because there was nothing that suited the club or myself. Nothing was 100 per cent for it to work.”

He added: “I feel good there (at PSG) and we will see what happens during the season.”

With Dani Alves departing PSG, Meunier may now have more opportunities to play regularly in Thomas Tuchel’s side anyway.

One imagines, however, that he could have done a decent job for United as an alternative to Wan-Bissaka, and could perhaps be a target for English teams again in the future if he continues to not play regularly.