Chelsea are reportedly ready to join the running for the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar in the future after a summer of speculation.

The Brazil international notably ended up staying at PSG despite being so strongly linked with both Real Madrid and Barcelona for some time.

This is noted in a report from Don Balon that now reports on interest from Premier League clubs in trying to snap up Neymar in the future, with Chelsea joining Manchester United and Manchester City as potential suitors.

The report states Neymar was kept at the Parc des Princes against his will and this surely suggests he could soon be linked with a big move away again.

Chelsea have money saved up from selling Eden Hazard and due to them being banned from signing players over the summer, and Don Balon suggest they could now turn to an ambitious move for Neymar to replace Hazard.

Unsurprisingly, the report states this would hinge on the Blues qualifying for next season’s Champions League, which does not look guaranteed by any means after a slow start under Frank Lampard.

While in the past Chelsea might have been realistic contenders for Neymar, this seems less likely now, so the Manchester clubs will hope they can remain ahead in the running.

City would obviously be the more tempting move due to the club’s recent success under Pep Guardiola, though United are also one of the biggest brands in the game.

The Red Devils could urgently do with a marquee signing like Neymar to get them back to where they want to be.