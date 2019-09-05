Football London have offered the latest report on the future of Callum Hudson-Odoi at Chelsea as the wait goes on for a contract announcement.

As noted by the Guardian in July, it had been claimed that the talented 18-year-old was set to sign a new five-year deal with the Blues to commit his long-term future to them.

Over a month later, there has still not been any official news from Chelsea on the matter, and so that will undoubtedly lead to concern over whether or not the two parties are moving towards reaching an agreement or not.

Particularly given that Hudson-Odoi’s current contract expires next summer, the Premier League giants are running out of time to tie him down to a new deal before other clubs get a chance to try and prise him away from Stamford Bridge for nothing at the end of the season.

There’s good news for Chelsea fans though, as Football London’s Oliver Harbord has offered an update on the situation and has played down any fears of a possible exit for the winger.

“No fears over departure,” he wrote in a Q&A column on Football London. “There doesn’t seem now at all that there is a fear he will be leaving the club, like there was back in January.

“With the new project under Frank Lampard, Hudson-Odoi is going to get his chances in the first team and he is ready to commit his long term future. There is only just when the deal is going to be announced, which could coincide with his return to action.”

That will be a huge relief for Chelsea fans as they’ll have been impressed with the impact Hudson-Odoi has made since breaking into the senior side last season. Given the situation had been so quiet for some time though, there will be some relief after a positive update.

As noted by The Sun, Hudson-Odoi returned to full training last month, and so he may well be edging ever closer to a return to action for Frank Lampard’s side, with contract news perhaps not far behind.