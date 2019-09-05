Pundit Paul Merson has sent a pretty daunting message to Chelsea manager Frank Lampard over the scale of the job he faces this season.

The inexperienced new boss at Stamford Bridge has not got off to the best start this season, with the added blow of Eden Hazard leaving over the summer while the club were under a transfer ban and unable to replace him.

Merson told Sky Sports’ The Debate, as seen in the video clip above, that Lampard would be manager of the year if he gets Chelsea to finish in the top four by the end of the campaign.

The former Arsenal star also said he believes Lampard’s side lack that fear factor of the Chelsea of old, meaning teams like Leicester City and Sheffield United have been able to peg them back in home games so far this term.

All in all, it seems pretty clear Lampard is not going to find his dream Chelsea return as easy as so much of his playing career with the west Londoners was.