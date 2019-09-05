Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz has admitted that he’s flattered by reported interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, but he’s focused on his current club.

The 23-year-old joined the Partenopei from Real Betis last year and went on to make 40 appearances in his opening season in Serie A, contributing seven goals and playing a key role in Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

SEE MORE: What Luis Suarez said about Neymar’s push to secure Barcelona return this summer

That is expected to continue this year, but his form for the Italian giants has seemingly attracted interest from elsewhere around Europe, and namely from his homeland in La Liga.

However, when asked about the speculation linking Barca and Madrid with a swoop for him, he reiterated that he’s happy at Napoli and is even eyeing a contract renewal.

“I like being linked to those clubs, but I still have a four-year contract in Naples and I’m very happy. The coach gives me confidence,” he is quoted as saying by Calciomercato.

“The club is talking to my agents, I hope an agreement will be reached. I have been happy since I arrived here, they give me a lot of confidence.”

It remains to be seen if that’s the stance that Ruiz would take if an official bid was lodged for his services by one of the clubs in question, but for now that’s a pretty clear indication as to where he sees his more immediate future.

Further, looking at the options that both Ernesto Valverde and Zinedine Zidane have in that department, it’s difficult to see why either club would look to swoop for another midfielder.

Nevertheless, it’s enough to have seen Ruiz asked the question, but ultimately the Spaniard is seemingly in a good place now to continue his development and compete for trophies.