Roy Keane reignites feud with Sir Alex Ferguson with fresh swipe at former Man Utd boss

It’s fair to say that Roy Keane and Sir Alex Ferguson haven’t enjoyed the greatest of relationships in recent years, and their row is set to continue.

The pair enjoyed great success at Old Trafford during their time together at Man Utd, but ultimately that relationship soured after Keane left the club in 2005.

SEE MORE: Why Jose Mourinho told Man Utd hierarchy not to enter bidding war for Van Dijk in January 2018

It doesn’t show any signs of getting better either as Keane has been speaking about Ferguson again, and he has delivered another brutal remark over his former boss and not only claims he didn’t always have Man Utd’s best interests at heart but also raised question marks over his man-management qualities.

“Ferguson came out afterwards and said he always did what was best by Manchester United,” Keane is quoted as saying by Off the Ball. “Nonsense. His son Darren played for the club and won a league medal, very lucky. His brother was the chief scout for Manchester United for a long time. I’m surprised his wife wasn’t involved in the staff somewhere.

“Darren was [the manager] at Preston North End and lost his job. He had a couple of young players on loan from Manchester United. Guess what happens the next day? They’re pulled out of Preston. Is that doing the best for Manchester United? Do me a favour.

“People talk about Ferguson’s man-management, don’t be kidded on by all of it.

“I was at the club when Bryan Robson left, when Steve Bruce left, two brilliant servants for Manchester United.

“And I didn’t like the way they were treated.”

Ferguson perhaps hasn’t got the energy or time to deliver a response at this point and there doesn’t seem to a great deal to gain from hitting back at his former player.

On one hand it’s a shame that the pair don’t get along having had so many good times together, but ultimately that’s the way it is and it doesn’t sound as though Keane at least is interested in patching things up and putting those issues behind him.