Sanchez reveals future plans after completing loan transfer to Inter from Manchester United

Manchester United winger Alexis Sanchez has admitted he “could play in the United States one day” after signing for Inter Milan on loan.

As per BBC Sport, the Chilean joined Inter on a season-long loan deal from Old Trafford on August 29, with United subsidising part of his £400,000 per week wages.

The 30-year-old failed to live up to expectations during his time in Manchester, scoring just five goals in 45 appearances across all competitions after joining the club from Arsenal in January 2018.

Inter do not have the option to buy Sanchez at the end of his loan spell at San Siro, with United set to welcome him back to the club at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

The mercurial attacker has now revealed his plans for the future, with it his desire to remain at a “good level” for a few more years in Europe before perhaps undertaking a new challenge in the MLS.

As per Goal, David Beckham’s MLS franchise Miami have reportedly expressed an interest in Sanchez and he responded to ongoing speculation ahead of Chile’s latest international friendly against Argentina on Friday.

” I always have offers,” Sanchez began.

“They had told me about Miami, but I have got five or six years left at a good level in Europe. One day I could play in the United States.

“I’d like it a lot to play in MLS, it is a league that is growing and is very good.”

If the former Arsenal star can rediscover his best form in Serie A, there is still every chance he can revive his career in the coming years, perhaps even at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that Sanchez could still have a future in Manchester, but there may also be a temptation on United’s part to offload him permanently next summer, in order to stabilise the club’s wage structure.

In the long-term, Sanchez could thrive in the United States, following in the footsteps of top quality players such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney, but it seems unlikely he be moving to the MLS anytime soon.