Sporting president takes swipe at Tottenham after failed transfer pursuit for Fernandes

Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas has poked fun at Tottenham’s Premier League title aspirations after their failed bid for Bruno Fernandes.

According to the Mirror, Spurs submitted a £40 million bid for Fernandes in August, with the promise of a further £18 million if they picked up any major trophies in the near future.

The Portuguese midfielder emerged as one of European football’s hottest properties last season, contributing 20 goals and 13 assists in 33 Primera Liga matches for Sporting.

Tottenham came closer than anyone to secure his services, but Sporting chief Varandas has taken a swipe at the Premier League club after their failed pursuit.

As per the Mirror, he said of Spurs’ offer for Fernandes: “We had a €45 million proposal from Tottenham, plus €20 million in bonuses.

“One of the incentives was for Tottenham to win the Premier League and Champions League, something that’s never going to happen.”

Tottenham ended up brining in Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon and Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis on loan, but they missed out on a playmaker who could have helped the club realise their lofty ambitions in the coming years.

Fernandes has started the 2019-20 campaign in great form, scoring twice and laying on four assists in four outings for Sporting, with his value likely to increase even further if he continues on his current trajectory.

As per the Mirror, Varandas went on to concede that Sporting may have to sell a prized asset eventually, adding: “Do Sporting have to sell? Yes, we have, but we managed to keep the best midfielder in Europe. That is a feat.

“The best striker plays for Juventus, the best goalkeeper and defender play for Liverpool, and the best midfielder is at Sporting.

“It is hard to believe, isn’t it? The reality of Portuguese football is that clubs have to sell.”