Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly have a chance of signing Juventus star Paulo Dybala since the Bianconeri want to let go of him.

The Argentine international was linked to a move to the Premier League during the summer. His agent Jorge Antun said that no deal with Manchester United was materialised due to issues. As quoted by Tuttosport, Antun said: “Was the negotiation skipped with Manchester United? Yes, I talked to the English club, but the stories on commissions are not true. There were issues between the clubs.

SEE MORE: Former Premier League winner makes title prediction

Dybala was also linked to a move to Tottenham with Goal.com claiming that a fee of €70 million was agreed between the Lilywhites and Juventus. However, BBC journalist David Ornstein said that the deal was off since the Serie A champions decided against selling him. Ornstein wrote on Twitter: “BREAKING: Tottenham’s proposed move for Paulo Dybala is OFF after Juventus ultimately decided not to sell the 25-year-old Argentina forward”.

BREAKING: Tottenham’s proposed move for Paulo Dybala is OFF after Juventus ultimately decided not to sell the 25-year-old Argentina forward #THFC #Juve — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) August 8, 2019

However, it seems that Spurs have another chance of landing Dybala with the Daily Star claiming that Juventus want to raise some funds by selling the Argentine international who is rated at £65 million.

The 25-year-old made a substitute appearance in Juve’s match against Napoli. There’s a good chance that he may not receive ample playing time in Turin. Hence, it would be good for Dybala to join another club. With Spurs having a good chance of losing Eriksen, the addition of the Argentine international could be pretty useful.